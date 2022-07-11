UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka

A Boeing 737 MAX aircraft bearing the logo of flydubai is parked at a Boeing production facility in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2019. REUTERS/David Ryder/

July 11 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates carrier flydubai has suspended operations to Colombo in Sri Lanka until further notice, a company spokesperson told Reuters by email on Monday.

"We will continue to closely monitor the situation on the ground in Sri Lanka. Passengers who have booked to travel on these flights will be contacted and offered a refund," the spokesperson said.

