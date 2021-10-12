Aerospace & Defense
UK airline easyJet says recovery underway after 1 bln stg pandemic losses
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) expects to post a loss of over 1 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) for its 2021 year after the pandemic stopped the British airline flying, but said its recovery was underway and it raised its capacity outlook for the coming winter.
($1 = 0.7349 pounds)
Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle
