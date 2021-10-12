Skip to main content

UK airline easyJet says recovery underway after 1 bln stg pandemic losses

An Easyjet Airbus A319 plane is seen at Luton Airport, Luton, Britain, June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) expects to post a loss of over 1 billion pounds ($1.36 billion) for its 2021 year after the pandemic stopped the British airline flying, but said its recovery was underway and it raised its capacity outlook for the coming winter.

($1 = 0.7349 pounds)

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

