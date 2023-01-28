UK airline Flybe put in administration, cancels scheduled flights















Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and cancelled all scheduled flights, the company said on Saturday.

Flybe posted on Twitter that it had been placed into administration, adding that flights to and from Britain would not be rescheduled. "David Pike and Mike Pink of Interpath have been appointed administrators," it said.

Paul Smith, consumer director at the country's Civil Aviation Authority, said in a statement, "Flybe's decision to stop trading will be distressing for all of its employees and customers."

Flybe was trying to revive after collapsing in March 2020 on a plunge in demand due to COVID-19.

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel and William Mallard











