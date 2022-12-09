UK, Japan, Italy fighter jet project door still open to others: BAE CEO















LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of BAE Systems (BAES.L) said that Japan, Britain and Italy's fighter jet project has enough partners to proceed as it is, but he didn't rule out a future partnership with a rival French, German and Spanish fighter jet project.

Asked about the potential for joining forces with the rival project CEO Charles Woodburn told reporters on a call on Friday: "I wouldn't rule out one thing or another at the end of the day. These are political decisions."

He also said three partners was enough.

"Yes, it is enough partners, but the door is not closed to others and ultimately, these will be political decisions," he said.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Kylie MacLellan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.