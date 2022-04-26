1 minute read
UK judge dismisses Qatar claim over A321neo jet contract
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - A British judge on Tuesday denied a request by Qatar Airways to force Airbus (AIR.PA) keep building A321neo jetliners in a setback to the airline as part of a wider legal dispute.
The decision means the European planemaker is free to market the in-demand jets to other airlines while the two sides pursue a separate dispute over the safety of larger A350 jets.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.