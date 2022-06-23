UK may greenlight U.S. PE firm Advent's purchase of defence firm Ultra

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday started a consultation on a planned 2.57 billion pound ($3.14 billion) acquisition of London-listed defence firm Ultra Electronics (ULE.L) by rival Cobham, owned U.S. private equity firm Advent.

The country, which had launched a probe into the deal in August last year on possible national security risks, said the Business Secretary "is minded to accept undertakings offered by Cobham" to address the concerns. read more

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

