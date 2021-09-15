Skip to main content

UK PM Johnson: Australia is a natural partner for new security pact

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, ahead of addressing lawmakers about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, in London, Britain, September 6, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australia is a natural partner for a new security partnership with the United States and Britain which will see the two countries help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"It is a momentous decision for any nation to acquire this formidable capability, and perhaps equally momentous for any other state to come to its aid," Johnson said in a televised address alongside his U.S. and Australian counterparts.

"But Australia is one of our oldest friends, a kindred nation and a fellow democracy, and a natural partner in this great enterprise."

Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

