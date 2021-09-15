Aerospace & Defense
UK says new security partnership reflects commitment to Indo-Pacific
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain's new security partnership with Australia and the United States reflects the government's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, region, newly-appointed British foreign minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.
"Today’s landmark ... security partnership reflects the UK’s commitment to deepening ties in the Indo-Pacific. We will work together to promote stability in a region that will become ever more important for the UK’s prosperity and security," Truss said on Twitter.
