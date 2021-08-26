Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

UK says working urgently to establish details at Kabul airport

1 minute read

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.

"We are working urgently to establish what has happened in Kabul and its impact on the ongoing evacuation effort," the defence ministry said on Twitter.

"Our primary concern remains the safety of our personnel, British citizens and the citizens of Afghanistan. We are in close contact with our U.S. and other NATO allies at an operational level on the immediate response to this incident."

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 5:12 AM UTC

Taiwan eyes jet fighter buy amid modest hike in 2022 defence spending

Taiwan announced a more modest pace in defence spending for next year on Thursday, but will spend $1.44 billion on new fighter jets, as the island bolsters its forces in the face of increased pressure from Beijing.

Aerospace & Defense
Delta Air Lines to add $200 monthly health insurance charge for unvaccinated staff
Aerospace & Defense
American Airlines warns on August revenue as rising COVID-19 cases hit bookings
Aerospace & Defense
UK defence minister embroiled in row over Kabul animal charity
Aerospace & Defense
UK says working urgently to establish details at Kabul airport

Britain's defence ministry said it was working urgently to establish what had happened at Kabul airport following reports of an explosion.