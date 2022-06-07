U.K. should have done better on COVID-19: IATA director general

Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, takes part in a panel discussion at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Annual General Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

June 7 (Reuters) - A top airline industry official on Tuesday said the U.K. should have responded "a hell of a lot better" to COVID-19 and argued aviation should have been more forceful in challenging government-mandated border closures during the pandemic.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), also defended airlines' handling of a rebound in traffic that is driving long lines at some airports, while blasting the COVID-19 response of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who survived a confidence vote on Monday. read more

“You look at the U.K., Boris Johnson he highlights one of the reasons why he should continue to be prime minister as being the way he handled the pandemic. What a joke,” Walsh told the Paris Air Forum. “They should have done a hell of a lot better.”

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.