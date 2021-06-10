Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK and U.S. commit to settle civil aircraft dispute - joint statement

The flags of the United States and the United Kingdom stand at the State Department in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Britain and the United States committed to settle a trade dispute over civil aircraft subsidies on Thursday in a joint statement issued by both countries following a meeting ahead of the G7 summit in England.

"We commit to the rapid settlement of the Large Civil Aircraft dispute," said the statement, which was issued shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met U.S. President Joe Biden.

"We will therefore work closely to identify and pursue opportunities to deepen our already extensive trade relationship."

