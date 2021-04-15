Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & DefenseUK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

Reuters
1 minute read

British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic

Britain’s international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having “very positive” discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus (AIR.PA) Boeing (BA.N) trade dispute.

"I am having very positive discussions with Katherine Tai, my counterpart, about resolving the Airbus-Boeing dispute which has been going on for 16 years," Truss told parliament on Thursday.

