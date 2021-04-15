Aerospace & DefenseUK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister
Britain’s international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having “very positive” discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus (AIR.PA) Boeing (BA.N) trade dispute.
"I am having very positive discussions with Katherine Tai, my counterpart, about resolving the Airbus-Boeing dispute which has been going on for 16 years," Truss told parliament on Thursday.
