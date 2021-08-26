UK warns airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet over Afghanistan after attack

LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain has issued a notice to airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet (7,620 metres) over Afghanistan after an attack near Kabul airport on Thursday.

"Following the shocking scenes in Afghanistan today, I have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) further advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000ft," said Grant Shapps, the transport minister. "We will continue to keep this under review."

Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.