Aerospace & Defense
UK warns airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet over Afghanistan after attack
LONDON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Britain has issued a notice to airlines to avoid flying below 25,000 feet (7,620 metres) over Afghanistan after an attack near Kabul airport on Thursday.
"Following the shocking scenes in Afghanistan today, I have issued a NOTAM (Notice to Aviation) further advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 25,000ft," said Grant Shapps, the transport minister. "We will continue to keep this under review."
