Ukraine receives first delivery of NASAMS air defence systems - minister

Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov attends a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the American military's Ramstein Air Base, near Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

KYIV, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine has received its first delivery of NASAMS and Apside air defence systems, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday.

"We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us. Thank you to our partners: Norway, Spain and the US," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

