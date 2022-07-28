UK's IAG orders 37 Airbus A320neo family aircraft

The Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) takes off during its first flight event in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

July 28 (Reuters) - British Airways owner IAG (ICAG.L) said on Thursday it had placed an order for 37 Airbus A320neo family jets, including 12 through the conversion of prior options into firm orders for A320neos and A321neos.

IAG will order 25 aircraft from the A320neo family, with an option to buy another 50 aircraft. The exact mix of A320neos and A321neos has not been decided, the company said.

The orders will be delivered between 2025 and 2028 to replace A320ceo family aircraft in its short-haul fleet, IAG said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.