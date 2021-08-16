UK's Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures before boarding the vessel Alba in Fraserburgh Harbour, which will transport him to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East during his visit to Scotland, Britain August 5, 2021. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, he told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call on Monday.

Johnson's office said the two leaders also agreed that Britain and France should work together at the United Nations Security Council, including on a possible joint-resolution.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William James

