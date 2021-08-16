Aerospace & Defense
UK's Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, he told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call on Monday.
Johnson's office said the two leaders also agreed that Britain and France should work together at the United Nations Security Council, including on a possible joint-resolution.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.