Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

UK's Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan

1 minute read

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures before boarding the vessel Alba in Fraserburgh Harbour, which will transport him to the Moray Offshore Windfarm East during his visit to Scotland, Britain August 5, 2021. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/Files

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to host a virtual meeting of G7 leaders to discuss the situation in Afghanistan in the coming days, he told French President Emmanuel Macron during a telephone call on Monday.

Johnson's office said the two leaders also agreed that Britain and France should work together at the United Nations Security Council, including on a possible joint-resolution.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 4:17 PM UTC

Airlines told to avoid Afghanistan airspace

Afghanistan's aviation authority said on Monday the country's airspace had been "released to the military" and advised airlines to avoid its air corridors, prompting major airlines to divert flights in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

Aerospace & Defense
Defence firm Cobham to buy UK rival Ultra in $3.6 bln deal
Aerospace & Defense
Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa stake
Aerospace & Defense
UK's Johnson plans virtual G7 leaders meeting on Afghanistan
Aerospace & Defense
Frantic scenes at Kabul airport as Afghans try to flee Taliban