UK's Meggitt warns of supply woes hitting revenue, profit

Oct 28 (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer and takeover target Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) warned of lower annual revenue and profit on Thursday as it struggles with supply-chain problems and weak defence markets.

The company, which has agreed to be taken over by Parker-Hannifin (PH.N) in a 6.3 billion pound deal, said the global supply disruptions it faced in the third quarter were expected to persist into the fourth.

Revenue in 2021 is expected to be 5% lower on an organic basis and underlying operating profit will be in the range of 170 million to 190 million pounds ($261.04 million). It had reported 2020 revenue of 1.68 billion pounds and an underlying operating profit of 190.5 million pounds.

Defence revenue fell 12% in the three months to September as customers in the United States cut back on their purchases, while the time between orders and deliveries has also become longer in the supply chain, it said.

However, Meggitt is seeing signs of recovery in its civil aerospace business, with quarterly revenue up 29% as air travel ramps up.

($1 = 0.7279 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.