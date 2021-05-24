Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko must be held to account after a Ryanair passenger plane was forced to land in an incident denounced by Western countries as "state piracy".

Raab also said Britain was issuing a notice to instruct British airline to cease flights over Belarusian airspace and that it would suspend the air permit for Belavia with immediate effect.

"Lukashenko's regime must be held to account for such reckless and dangerous behaviour," Raab told parliament.

"The scenario as reported is a shocking assault on civil aviation and an assault on international law. It represents a danger to civilian flights everywhere."

