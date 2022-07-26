Rolls-Royce names former BP executive Tufan Erginbilgic as CEO

Signage for Rolls Royce is seen on model of an engine at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

July 26 (Reuters) - British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce (RR.L) on Tuesday named former BP (BP.L) executive Tufan Erginbilgic as its new CEO, succeeding Warren East who is stepping down at the end of this year.

The group, which also has defence and energy businesses, said Erginbilgic will take up his new role on Jan. 1 next year.

East said in February he intended to step down, having steered Rolls-Royce through the worst of the pandemic.

Erginbilgic, who has a background in engineering, spent over 20 years with BP, with five years as part of its executive team. In his last role before leaving in 2020, he led BP’s downstream business.

He is currently a partner at private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners.

"I am honoured to be joining Rolls-Royce at a time of significant commercial opportunity and strategic evolution as its customers embrace the energy transition," Erginbilgic said in a statement.

