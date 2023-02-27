UK's Senior returns to annual adjusted profit as travel demand rebounds
Feb 27 (Reuters) - British auto and aircraft parts supplier Senior Plc (SNR.L) returned to annual adjusted profit on Monday, as commercial planemakers ramped up production of single-aisle jets on rebounding travel demand.
The engineering firm, which supplies parts to planemakers including Boeing (BA.N) and heavy equipment maker Caterpillar (CAT.N), said adjusted profit before taxes for the year ended Dec. 31 was 20.1 million pounds ($24.02 million), compared with an adjusted pre-tax loss of 1.9 million pounds a year ago.
($1 = 0.8367 pounds)
