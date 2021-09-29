Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

UK's Tempest fighter jet set for international contracts, Japan talks ongoing -BAE

1 minute read

A sign adorns a hangar at the BAE Systems facility at Salmesbury, near Preston, northern England March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - BAE Systems (BAES.L) said Tempest, the British-led project to build a new fighter jet, will sign international contracts with partners Italy and Sweden by the end of this year and talks were ongoing with Japan about joining.

BAE Systems' director of Future Combat Air Systems Michael Christie said he expected contracts with the two partners on the concept and assessment phase to be signed by the end of 2021.

Talks with Japan ranged from the country joining the programme as a partner to collaborating on technology, he said.

"There's a lot of commonality between the UK and Japan in terms of what they're trying to achieve in this sphere...that's an ongoing area and one that we are actively pursuing," Christie told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 10:11 AM UTC

Air France-KLM sees decision soon on major jet order

Air France-KLM aims to decide in the coming months on an order of at least 80 medium-haul jets for its Dutch network and Transavia budget subsidiaries in what would be its biggest fleet transaction ever, its chief executive said.

Aerospace & Defense
U.S. says Chinese government blocking Boeing airplane purchases
Aerospace & Defense
China vaunts air power, civil growth at Zhuhai show
Aerospace & Defense
N.Korea joins race for new hypersonic missile with latest test
Aerospace & Defense
UK's Tempest fighter jet set for international contracts, Japan talks ongoing -BAE