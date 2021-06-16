Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK's Truss seeks progress with U.S. to end Airbus-Boeing dispute

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - British trade minister said she wanted to make progress in talks in London on Wednesday with U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on ending a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

"I also want to make progress on ending the Airbus/Boeing dispute and finding a permanent solution that works for industries in both nations," Truss said in a statement.

"By focusing on these shared ambitions and drawing a line under senseless trade disputes we can take our trade relationship to new heights and build back better from Covid-19."

