1 minute read
Union seeks representation election for 3,000 JetBlue ground workers
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) said Friday it is filing an application seeking an election to represent about 3,000 JetBlue ground workers.
Th union will file an application with the National Mediation Board (NMB). The union argues JetBlue workers are receiving below-standard industry pay rates and benefits. JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Shepardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.