British Airways' Heathrow staff suspend strike after better pay offer

July 7 (Reuters) - British Airways' check-in staff at London's Heathrow airport has suspended a strike, labour unions said on Thursday, after the airline agreed to improve pay as it deals with a busy summer period amid travel disruptions.

Unite, whose 500 members employed with British Airways overwhelmingly voted for strike action late last month, said both parties have reached a deal over a "vastly" improved pay offer.

The GMB union, whose members also favoured a strike, said there was significant move on pay and conditions from British Airways.

The pay offer will now go to union members for a ballot.

"We are very pleased that, following collaboration with the unions, they have decided not to issue dates for industrial action," British Airways said in an emailed statement.

The proposed strike by less than half of the airline's Heathrow-based check-in and ground staff threatened to further disrupt air travel at one of Europe's busiest airports amid a surge in demand.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

