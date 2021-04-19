Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Aerospace & DefenseUnited adds flights to Europe as countries reopen to vaccinated travelers

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Monday it was adding three flights to destinations in Europe from July as countries begin reopening to vaccinated travelers.

The airline said in a statement that it would add direct flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, the bookings for which have already begun.

Customers can upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documents to get them certified ahead of the check-in, the carrier said.

United, which is slated to report earnings on Monday after markets close, said earlier this month that it expects a 66% drop in first-quarter revenue. read more

