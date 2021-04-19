United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said on Monday it was adding three flights to destinations in Europe from July as countries begin reopening to vaccinated travelers.

The airline said in a statement that it would add direct flights to Croatia, Greece and Iceland, the bookings for which have already begun.

Customers can upload their COVID-19 testing and vaccine documents to get them certified ahead of the check-in, the carrier said.

United, which is slated to report earnings on Monday after markets close, said earlier this month that it expects a 66% drop in first-quarter revenue. read more

