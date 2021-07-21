Aerospace & Defense
United Airlines CEO expects demand recovery to continue despite new variants
July 21 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Wednesday that he expects a recovery in travel demand to continue "largely unabated" despite a resurgence in COVID-19, spurred by the more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Speaking to investors after second-quarter results, Kirby noted, however, that a temporary pullback in reopenings is possible and harder to predict due to political dimensions.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.