United Airlines CEO says about 3,000 employees test positive for COVID-19

A United Airlines Boeing 737-800 sits at a gate after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Jan 11 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc's Chief Executive Scott Kirby said on Tuesday that the company had about 3,000 employees who have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a note sent to employees, Kirby added that the company is reducing its near-term flight schedule.

Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

