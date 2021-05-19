Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Airlines (UAL.O) said Wednesday it had completed repairs on its 17 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX planes that were grounded early last month over an electrical problem that could have interfered with some critical systems.

Boeing last Wednesday sent affected carriers service bulletins on how to address the production issue after the fixes were approved by the Federal Aviation Administration. The action was a relief for American carriers, which have more than 65 of the 109 planes impacted worldwide, and were eager to get planes back into the air before the summer travel season.

