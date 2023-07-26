United Airlines details temporary Newark flight cuts

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Wednesday its decision to cut about 15 flights from its daily schedule in Newark in August and early September will impact less than 4% of travelers flying out of its New Jersey hub.

Last week, Chicago-based United said it would drop from 410 daily flights to 395 but not cut any international flights after recent operational issues.

United said it will temporarily end service between Honolulu and Newark through Sept. 4.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

