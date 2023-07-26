United Airlines details temporary Newark flight cuts

Pilots from United Airlines take part in an informational picket at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark
The One World trace Center and the New York skyline are seen while United Airlines planes use the tarmac as pilots from United Airlines take part in an informational picket at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 12, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Wednesday its decision to cut about 15 flights from its daily schedule in Newark in August and early September will impact less than 4% of travelers flying out of its New Jersey hub.

Last week, Chicago-based United said it would drop from 410 daily flights to 395 but not cut any international flights after recent operational issues.

United said it will temporarily end service between Honolulu and Newark through Sept. 4.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

