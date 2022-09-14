United Airlines, Emirates announce codeshare agreement

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier United Airlines (UAL.O) and Dubai's Emirates announced a codeshare agreement on Wednesday amid strong demand for air travel.

United said it would launch a direct flight between Newark/New York and Dubai from March. Passengers of the flight can travel on Emirates or its sister airline flydubai from Dubai to other cities.

The carrier also added that soon customers of both airlines would be able to book these connecting flights on a single ticket.

Reuters in August, reported that the carriers would announce a codeshare agreement. read more

