United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high over long-term, says CEO

DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high in the long-term, its chief executive said on Monday.

Scott Kirby, speaking to reporters in Doha, also said that based on current prices the airline's fuel bill would total $12 billion this year.

