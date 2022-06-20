1 minute read
United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high over long-term, says CEO
DOHA, June 20 (Reuters) - United Airlines expects fuel prices to stay high in the long-term, its chief executive said on Monday.
Scott Kirby, speaking to reporters in Doha, also said that based on current prices the airline's fuel bill would total $12 billion this year.
