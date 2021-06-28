Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Airlines expects to post positive income before tax in July

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

June 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines Inc (UAL.O) said on Monday it expects to generate positive adjusted pre-tax income in July, as bookings pick up as a result of rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The carrier said July will be the first month with positive adjusted pre-tax income since January 2020, when the coronavirus crisis started hurting air travel. (https://bit.ly/35Wfgq3)

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

