United Airlines expects to post positive income before tax in July

June 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines Inc (UAL.O) said on Monday it expects to generate positive adjusted pre-tax income in July, as bookings pick up as a result of rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The carrier said July will be the first month with positive adjusted pre-tax income since January 2020, when the coronavirus crisis started hurting air travel. (https://bit.ly/35Wfgq3)

