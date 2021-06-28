Aerospace & Defense
United Airlines expects to post positive income before tax in July
June 28 (Reuters) - United Airlines Inc (UAL.O) said on Monday it expects to generate positive adjusted pre-tax income in July, as bookings pick up as a result of rising COVID-19 vaccination rates.
The carrier said July will be the first month with positive adjusted pre-tax income since January 2020, when the coronavirus crisis started hurting air travel. (https://bit.ly/35Wfgq3)
