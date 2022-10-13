United Airlines nears order for over 100 widebody jets - Bloomberg News















Oct 13 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) is nearing an order for more than 100 widebody jets as it studies offers for Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner and Airbus SE's (AIR.PA) A350, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people briefed on the matter.

A deal could be announced by December, according to the report, which added that United Airlines has been in discussions with the planemakers for months.

The potential new order comes at a time when travel demand has bounced back from the pandemic, but a shortage of staff and aircraft has left airlines scrambling to meet the demand.

United Airlines and Boeing declined to comment, while Airbus did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of United Airlines were down marginally in trading after the bell, while Boeing rose slightly to trade at $133.

Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru











