United Airlines pilot union votes to approve two-year pay deal

June 24 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc's (UAL.O) pilot union leaders on Friday approved a tentative deal that would give pilots more than 14% in pay raises within the next 18 months when calculated from the beginning of the year.

The union, which represents about 14,000 pilots, said the tentative deal also provides for an eight-week paid maternity leave, enhanced overtime and training pay.

The agreement would make United the first major U.S. airline to strike a pay deal with a pilot union at a time when the industry has had to cut back on flying due to a shortage of aviators.

Members will have until July 15 to vote on the two-year deal, the United Master Executive Council said in a tweet.

