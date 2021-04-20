Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United Airlines plans to resume operations of grounded 777 planes

A United Airlines Boeing 777-200, with Tail Number N796UA, lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Louis Nastro

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) said Tuesday it plans to resume operations of its grounded Boeing 777-200 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines at some point in the future.

United's 52 777 planes with the PW4000 engines were grounded in February after an engine failure on a United flight to Honolulu from Denver. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered immediate inspections of those planes before further flights. United said there had been progress. "We look forward to getting that aircraft back to safe operations in the future," United chief operations officer Jon Roitman said.

