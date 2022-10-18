United Airlines posts strongest earnings in three years















CHICAGO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings (UAL.O) on Tuesday posted its strongest quarterly earnings in three years on robust travel demand.

The Chicago-based carrier reported an adjusted profit of $2.81 per share for the third quarter, well above analysts' expectations for $2.28, according to Refinitiv data. That marked the company's best performance since the third quarter of 2019.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Bill Berkrot











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.