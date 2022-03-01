United Airlines suspends flying over Russian airspace

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - United Airlines confirmed on Tuesday it has temporarily suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers.

United had been continuing to fly over Russian airspace to operate some flights to and from India in recent days. Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), American Airlines and United Parcel Service (UPS.N) all confirmed this week they had halted flights over Russia as the White House considers following Canada and the European Union in banning overflights of U.S. airspace by Russian carriers.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

