Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

United Airlines, union agree upon voluntary vaccination scheme

2 minute read

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

United Airlines (UAL.O) and a top aviation union on Thursday agreed upon a scheme for voluntary vaccination and record-keeping of the airline's flight attendants, as Americans gear up for a summer of vacation flights.

The Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement it expects some countries to make it mandatory for flight crew to be vaccinated, and that maintaining vaccination records would allow United Airlines to meet such requirements efficiently.

The voluntary program, which recognizes those who have already taken the jab, does not require flight attendants to be vaccinated, the union said.

However, flight attendants who choose to take the vaccines through this voluntary program will receive up to three additional vacation days.

Last month, United Airlines had reached a deal with its pilots' union that does not make the vaccine mandatory, but provides extra pay to those who receive it. The agreement also restricted unvaccinated pilots from working on trips to places that require vaccinations. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · June 3, 2021 · 11:45 PM UTCBiden order bans investment in dozens of Chinese defense and tech firms

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Thursday that bans U.S. entities from investing in dozens of Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance technology sectors, a move his administration says expands the scope of a legally flawed Trump-era order.

BusinessAsia tracks Wall St lower as U.S. inflation bets perk up
BusinessAckman's Pershing Square SPAC nearing $40-bln deal with Universal Music Group -sources
BusinessExclusive: U.S. to give ransomware hacks similar priority as terrorism
BusinessMusk tweet dents bitcoin, but weekly gain in prospect