United Airlines warns Delta variant to hit revenue, capacity

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Sept 9 (Reuters) - United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL.O) warned on Thursday its third-quarter revenue and capacity would take a hit from weaker travel demand due to a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant.

United expects revenue to fall 33% compared to the same period in 2019 and capacity to decline at least 28%, more than the 26% fall forecast earlier.

The airline expects to post an adjusted pre-tax loss in the third quarter while it had previously forecast adjusted pre-tax income of $82 million.

United said it could incur adjusted pre-tax loss in the fourth quarter as well, if the demand slowdown continued.

Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.