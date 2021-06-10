United may split major jet order between Boeing, Airbus -sources

A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

United Airlines (UAL.O) is in talks to place a multibillion-dollar order for single-aisle jets to be potentially split between Boeing and European rival Airbus, industry sources said.

If confirmed, the deal is expected to include more than 100 of Boeing's (BA.N) 737 MAX 8 and dozens of the slightly larger Airbus (AIR.PA) A321neo, they said, asking not to be identified.

None of the parties agreed to comment. The potential Boeing order was first reported by Bloomberg News. read more

