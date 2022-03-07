United suspends some India flights after Russia overflight ban

United Airlines planes are parked at their gates at O'Hare International Airport ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - United Airlines said Monday it has indefinitely suspended two flights to India after it halted flights over Russia last week.

The Chicago-based airline said last week it had stopped service between San Francisco and Delhi and between Newark and Mumbai. The airline said it still plans to fly to Delhi from both Chicago and Newark. The Biden administration last week joined the European Union and Canada in banning Russian airlines from U.S. airspace.

Reporting by David Shepardson

