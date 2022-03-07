1 minute read
U.S. agency will review FAA efforts on 'flying taxi' rules
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said Monday it will review progress by U.S. regulators in establishing the basis for certification for so-called "flying taxis."
The office noted interest in Urban Air Mobility -- including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- has grown substantially but creates new and complex safety challenges for the Federal Aviation Administration, which is currently reviewing applications for certifying eVTOL aircraft.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.