U.S. agency will review FAA efforts on 'flying taxi' rules

The S-A1, an electric flying taxi developed with Uber, is displayed in the Hyundai booth during the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said Monday it will review progress by U.S. regulators in establishing the basis for certification for so-called "flying taxis."

The office noted interest in Urban Air Mobility -- including electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft -- has grown substantially but creates new and complex safety challenges for the Federal Aviation Administration, which is currently reviewing applications for certifying eVTOL aircraft.

