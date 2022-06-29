Factbox: U.S. airline disruptions create summer of travel chaos

Passengers line up to check bags before their flights at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

CHICAGO, June 29 (Reuters) - The lifting of COVID-19 curbs and bottled-up travel demand are translating into the strongest summer since the pandemic for U.S. carriers. However, frequent mass flight cancellations are creating chaos for their customers. read more

U.S. airlines have canceled more than 21,000 flights, or about 2.7% of the scheduled total since the Memorial Day holiday weekend in May, almost double last year's rate, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Flight delays are also higher than in 2021.

Here's how some major carriers have been performing since May 26.

Source: FlightAware

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Diane Craft

