U.S. airline group warns 5G interference issues could linger for years

5G words and an airplane toy are placed on a printed U.S. flag in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. passenger and cargo carriers will tell U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that it will likely take "years" to permanently address airplane interference issues caused by deployment of 5G in the C-band.

Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines (AAL.O), United Airlines , FedEx (FDX.N) and other major carriers, will tell a House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee in written testimony seen by Reuters the "U.S. aviation industry should not be in this position and the process that led to this operational nightmare should be held up as a cautionary tale of government communication and coordination gone awry."

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

