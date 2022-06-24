U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - An airline industry trade group on Friday said the Federal Aviation Administration must insure adequate air traffic control (ATC) staffing issues in the face of rising summer delays.

Airlines for America, a trade group, told Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a letter that ATC staffing challenges are disrupting flights -- even in good weather -- and noted that the Jacksonville Center has been "understaffed for 27 of the last 30 days, which is crippling to the entire east coast traffic flows."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

