U.S. appeals court upholds FAA drone identification rules

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) sign warns against the use of civilian drones outside Point Mugu Naval Air Station (NAS) near Oxnard, California, U.S., March 29, 2022. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - A U.S. Appeals Court on Friday upheld rules set by he Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requiring drones to have remote identification technology to enable their identification from the ground.

The rules, which were finalized in April 2021, give drone manufacturers 18 months to begin producing drones with so-called Remote ID. The U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia turned away a legal challenge from a drone operator and others who argued the rule "amounts to constant, warrantless governmental surveillance."

Reporting by David Shepardson

