U.S. approves conditions for Airbus A321XLR to address fire risks
WASHINGTON/PARIS Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it has approved special conditions for the Airbus (AIR.PA) A321XLR after concerns were raised that a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks in its newest narrow-body jet.
Rival planemaker Boeing (BA.N) told European regulators in 2021 the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards".
The FAA said in a filing it will require that the lower half of the A321XLR fuselage, spanning the longitudinal area of the tank, be resistant to fire penetration to protect passengers.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.