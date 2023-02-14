U.S. approves possible sale of military systems support to Kuwait -Pentagon















WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of planning and support services to Kuwait for the Gulf Arab country's military medical command, for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be healthcare IT company Cerner Corporation, which is owned by tech firm Oracle Corp (ORCL.N).

Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Rami Ayyub; Editing by Leslie Adler











