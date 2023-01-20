U.S. aviation authority FAA opens office in Mexico, ambassador says















MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an office in Mexico to strengthen cooperation between authorities and the private sector, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday.

Salazar also called for the implementation "via legal means" of the FAA's recommendations for Mexico, as the country struggles to recover the FAA's coveted Category 1 safety rating after a downgrade in 2021.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland











