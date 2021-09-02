Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Aerospace & Defense

U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe

1 minute read

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo flies over the Mojave Desert in California April 29, 2013 REUTERS/Gene Blevins/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot fly its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report or determines the issues do not affect public safety.

The FAA said Wednesday it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Aerospace & Defense

Aerospace & Defense · 7:40 AM UTC

Ryanair passenger numbers rise in August to 11.1 million

Ryanair on Thursday said it flew 11.1 million passengers in August, 75% of the number the budget airline carried in August 2019 before COVID-19 pandemic hammered the industry.

Aerospace & Defense
GKN-owner Melrose swings to profit on air travel recovery, cost cuts
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. aviation agency probes Branson's Virgin Galactic flight deviation
Aerospace & Defense
Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage
Aerospace & Defense
U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe